nee Perry, Wall Passed away March 15, 2019 at age 81 Preceded in death by husbands Delbert Wall & John Capp; parents Charles & Clarice Perry; sisters Carol DuCharme, Pat Ekvall & Carolyn Perry. Survived by sons Timothy, Thomas & Ian; brother Jon (Marlys) Perry. Funeral Service Friday (3/22) 11:00 AM at NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2701 Rice St., Roseville, with visitation one hour prior to Service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019