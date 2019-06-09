Home

Age 39, of East Bethel Formerly of St Paul Passed away 6/6/19 after a year long battle with cancer. He is survived by father Kim; mother Barb; brother Aaron; life partner Kelly and son Owen. Special friends Bill, Michelle, Sarah and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jared recently graduated from the U of M with the degree of Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Sciences. Jared will be remembered for his intense drive, strong will, sardonic wit. He did not suffer fools gladly. Jared's many loves included hockey, baseball and the North country. Celebration of life service to be held Thurs 6/13/19 4:00 to 8:00 at Coon Lake Beach Community & Senior Center 182 Forest Rd. East Bethel, Mn. 55092.
