Jarrod M. DAVIS Obituary
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on April 23, 2019 at the age of 48 after complications of kidney failure. Known for his infectious laugh and sense of humor, Jarrod was a humble man with strong values who will be truly missed by those he loved. Survived by his son, Bailey of St. Paul (currently studies in Japan); father, Robert (Carolyn) Davis; mother, Peggy Davis; sister, Tanya Davis and her children, Keeley and Cooper King; aunts, Jill (Brian) Tunge of Michigan, and Connie Goetzinger of Iowa, and his close friend, Scott. He is also survived by many friends and "extra" nieces and nephews. Family memorial to be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 29, 2019
