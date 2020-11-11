1/
Jarrod Paul "J-Rod" TUOMELA
1988 - 2020
11-08-1988-10-25-2020 Passed away suddenly. Whether you knew him or were a complete stranger you knew he had a kind heart, and a unique sense of humor. But most of all you knew he loved to fix anything. A celebration of Jarrod's life will be held on a date to be determined. Preceded in death by grandfather Gerald Hofferber. Survived by parents Jeff and Jan, brother Justin, niece Emily, grandparents Arlene Hofferber, Bob and Char Tuomela, Patricia and Rodney Erickson. Many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jarrod left this earth... He will always be with his family.




Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
