Age 31, died unexpectedly on September 9, 2019 in St. Paul Javier was born in Chihuahua, Mexico, and moved to the United States as a young boy. He met the love of his life, Kayla Kowitz, and they were married in 2012. Javier and Kayla were blessed with four beautiful children: son Javier (6) and daughters Emilia (4), Isabel (3) and Petra (1). With an enduring love for his native country and Hispanic culture, Javier became a proud U.S. citizen in 2017. He was serving the local Hispanic community as a medical interpreter at the time of his death. Javier will be remembered for his passion, joy, deep love for the Catholic faith, and his devotion to his wife and children. Selflessly serving others came naturally to Javier, including his final act of courage on September 9. In addition to his wife and children, Javier is survived by his mother, Martha Hernandez, and her husband, Francisco Hernandez; sister, Viviana; and a large extended family and numerous friends, both in Mexico and the United States. He is preceded in death by his father, Javier Sanmiguel. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Paul. A visitation will be on Sunday, September 15, 2019, 2:00-5:00 p.m., at O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home, 575 Snelling Ave S., St. Paul. The visitation will conclude with a prayer service at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family. A GoFundMe site has been established for the Sanmiguel family.
