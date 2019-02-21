|
|
Age 58 of Fairbanks, AK Passed away on February 9, 2019 Jay was preceded in death by his father, Thomas; brothers Joseph, Gregory, Timothy, and sister Danielle Leivermann. Survived by his mother Patricia Leivermann; sisters Christine Leivermann, Kathryn Larkin, Dianne Vanderveer, Monica O'Brien; brothers Mark Leivermann, John Leivermann; and 12 nieces and nephews. A potluck celebration of Jay's life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 1-3 pm at 5825 Carmen Avenue, Inver Grove Heights, MN. Fairbanks community may contact Blanchard Funeral Home, 611 Noble Street, Fairbanks, AK 907-482-3232.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019