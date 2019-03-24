|
Age 60 Passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Survived by his loving wife, Jennifer; his beloved sons, Nick and AJ; parents, Jack and Barb; siblings, Julee, Liz, Todd, Doug and David. Visitation 4-8PM on Thursday, March 28 at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Service 11AM on Friday, March 29 at Eagle Brook Church, 2401 East Buffal St., White Bear Lake with visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family will be directed to causes Jay loved.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019