On October 7, 2020 Age 90, of St. Paul Survived by wife of 40 years Karen; sisters Janet VanSchooten, Ann Romito; sons Todd (Melissa), Jeffrey, Benjamin; daughter Nancy (John) Uschold; granddaughter Lesleigh Soens; great-granddaughters Brooke & Samantha; granddaughter Lindsey (Marty) Caraway; great-grandchildren Grace & Asher; son Jamison (Heidi); grandchildren Trey & Ashley. Jay liked to travel and traveled often to see Family, especially to see his Grandchildren and Great Grandchild perform in School Activities or play Sports. Jay visited many parts of the United States as well as the world, seeing Europe and China. Jay was an avid collector of Classic Cars and especially took pride in his 1942 Lincoln Zephyr. Jay loved to spend time on the Minnesota lakes, Lake Minnetonka in particular, owning several boats over the years and spending hours fishing, swimming and touring family and friends around the lake. Jay managed Liberty Plaza, on behalf of Dayton Ave. Presbyterian Church for 31 years. Memorials to Jay Rusthoven Scholarship Fund at Community of Peace Academy In Care of Sadie Fischer at Community of Peace Academy, 471 Magnolia Ave. East, St. Paul, MN 55130