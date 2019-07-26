|
Age 60 of Little Canada, MN Passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2019. Jay proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a former 20 plus year employee of 3M, worked 10 years for the state with the mentally and physically challenged adults, owned multiple apartment complexes and other real-estate, and most recently he worked for the White Bear Lake school system. He is survived by his parents, David and Dianne (Hein) Hughes; brothers, Harley (Brenda), Jack, Kent (Michele); niece, Stephanie (Mark) Fowlkes, nephew, Austin (Mallory) Hughes, niece, Danielle and fiancé Nick Hemmeter; great nephew, William (Liam) Fowlkes; special longtime friend Pat Gosz whom he met through the Single Christian Fellowship Group. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 1074 Idaho Ave. W. St. Paul, MN. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 26, 2019