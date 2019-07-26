Home

Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Emmaus Lutheran Church
1074 Idaho Ave. W.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Jay HUGHES

Jay HUGHES Obituary
Age 60 of Little Canada, MN Passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2019. Jay proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a former 20 plus year employee of 3M, worked 10 years for the state with the mentally and physically challenged adults, owned multiple apartment complexes and other real-estate, and most recently he worked for the White Bear Lake school system. He is survived by his parents, David and Dianne (Hein) Hughes; brothers, Harley (Brenda), Jack, Kent (Michele); niece, Stephanie (Mark) Fowlkes, nephew, Austin (Mallory) Hughes, niece, Danielle and fiancé Nick Hemmeter; great nephew, William (Liam) Fowlkes; special longtime friend Pat Gosz whom he met through the Single Christian Fellowship Group. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 1074 Idaho Ave. W. St. Paul, MN. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 26, 2019
