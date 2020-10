Jayne's beautiful soul entered Heaven on Saturday evening, Sept. 26, 2020. She will be sadly missed and beautifully remembered by many who were blessed by her charming presence. She graced our lives for 81 years, and she will never be forgotten. She leaves behind sons, Michael and Alan, as well as three grandchildren, Tyler, Kaitlyn and Nataly, and many siblings, friends, nephews and nieces. 651-631-2727