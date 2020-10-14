1/1
Age 77 of South St. Paul Went to be with the Lord, passing peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on October 12, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Richard W. Leitch; daughter, Cynthia; parents, Shirley & Lester Krech; brother, Larry Krech. Survived by daughter, Cherri (Ted Markgren) Trapp; sons, Dean (Bridget Baxter) Leitch and Ric (Patty) Leitch; 8 grandchildren, Jennifer Letellier, David Leitch, Jessica Tischler, Danielle Casey, Wyatt Casey, Stormy Purser, Trey Townsend & Shelby Leitch; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Wayne (Marlys) Krech & Rick (Mary) Krech; sister-in-law, Rose Ann Krech; and many other relatives and friends. A private family interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Jean has asked, "In lieu of flowers please save a life and give to the Best Friends Animal Society, 50001 Angel Canyon Rd., P.O. Box 567, Kanab, UT 84741-0567. Better yet, go to a rescue organization or shelter and adopt a companion animal…You can even name it after me." Love, Jeannie www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
