Jean A. NORRBOM
Age 85, of Coon Rapids Passed away September 26, 2020 Jean worked as a nurse at the University of Minnesota Heart Hospital from 1957 - 1962 and as a Mounds View High School Nurse 1962- 1993. Survived by loving husband of 57 years Clarence; son, Steve; grand daughter Meghann; sister, Betty Lucke (Rick); many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Ronald and Elsie Loomer; sister Caroline Loomer; and brother Weston Loomer. Memorials preferred to the University of Minnesota School of Nursing. Interment Morningside Memorial Gardens. Funeral service Thursday, October 1st 10:30am, with visitation one hour prior to the service all at www.Washburn-McReavy.com Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels
OCT
1
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels
1827 Coon Rapids Boulevard
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
(763) 767-1000
