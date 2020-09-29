Age 85, of Coon Rapids Passed away September 26, 2020 Jean worked as a nurse at the University of Minnesota Heart Hospital from 1957 - 1962 and as a Mounds View High School Nurse 1962- 1993. Survived by loving husband of 57 years Clarence; son, Steve; grand daughter Meghann; sister, Betty Lucke (Rick); many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Ronald and Elsie Loomer; sister Caroline Loomer; and brother Weston Loomer. Memorials preferred to the University of Minnesota School of Nursing. Interment Morningside Memorial Gardens. Funeral service Thursday, October 1st 10:30am, with visitation one hour prior to the service all at www.Washburn-McReavy.com
