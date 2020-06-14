Age 86, on June 8, 2020 Of South St. Paul Preceded in death by husband Kenneth, daughter Lori and son Joel. She is survived by 4 children, Kenneth (Sue), Lynne (Matt) Goff, Timothy (Penny) and Paul (Cheryl); daughter-in-law Joyce. Also survived by 15 grandchildren & 13 great grandchildren; sisters Cathy & Mary; brother Arthur and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at the KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME 140 8th Ave No. SSP. Visitation 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Monday. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the VFW Post #295 Ladies Auxiliary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.