Jean A. TURGEON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 86, on June 8, 2020 Of South St. Paul Preceded in death by husband Kenneth, daughter Lori and son Joel. She is survived by 4 children, Kenneth (Sue), Lynne (Matt) Goff, Timothy (Penny) and Paul (Cheryl); daughter-in-law Joyce. Also survived by 15 grandchildren & 13 great grandchildren; sisters Cathy & Mary; brother Arthur and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at the KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME 140 8th Ave No. SSP. Visitation 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Monday. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the VFW Post #295 Ladies Auxiliary.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved