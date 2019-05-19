Home

Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Jean Alice (Streu) VAUGHAN

Jean Alice (Streu) VAUGHAN Obituary
July 26, 1924 - May 9, 2019 Preceded in death by husband of 62 years, Leonard; parents, George & Emma; brother, Kenneth; and granddaughter, Wendy. Survived by children, Nancy (Harvey) Hansen, Sally (Gary) Turnquist and Thomas (Lorie) Vaughan; 8 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grand child; and nieces & nephews. Visitation 1PM, and Memorial Service 2PM on Saturday, June 8th at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul. Private Interment at Fort Snelling. The Family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Ramsey County Care Center and HealthEast Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019
