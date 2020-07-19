Passed away July 14, 2020 Age 95 of Maplewood Now in the presence of Jesus her Savior. Preceded in death by her husband, Jim and sister, Connie. Survived by her children, Bruce (Kathleen), Linda (Bill) Alwell, Connie (Randy) Gooch, Kathy (Jim) Blair, Jay (Judy), and Mark (Vicki); 16 grand children; 20 great-grandchildren; and sister, El Loise. Jean graduated from the Rochester nursing school and served as a nurse at Riverview Memorial, Bethel College, and Harmony Nursing Home in St. Paul. Like her Savior, she was continually serving others. After going legally blind she joined the MN Blind Assoc. and became a peer counselor. She served in various ways at Faith Baptist Church. Her top priority in life was to live for Jesus and guide her family into knowing and living for Him. Memorial Service Thursday, July 23, 11 AM, at First Evangelical Free Church, Maplewood, MN. Visitation one hour prior at church. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Voice of the Martyrs. Livestream www.Facebook.com/FirstEFC/live
.