Jean Ann (Barclay) HAMMAR
Age 79 Of St. Paul Passed away in New Ulm, July 4, 2020 from natural causes. Born to James and E. Alice Barclay December 8, 1940 in West Liberty, Iowa. Jean is survived by four children Michael (Becky) Hammar, Christine (Dave) Rosenhamer, Kathleen (Steve) Hrubecky & Kimberly (Andy) Holak; eleven grandchildren; sisters Mary (Chuck) Enright & Betty Nelson; brothers-in-law William Hammar & Joseph (Nancy) Hammar. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, W. James Hammar in 1999, parents, brothers Bob and John Barclay, sister-in-law Jackie Barclay, and nephews Steve & Doug Barclay. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the Mass and burial will be private. A celebration of Jean's life will be held for all friends and family, Friday, July 10th from 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm at BATTLE CREEK REGIONAL PARK, 2300 Upper Afton Road, Maplewood. A boxed luncheon will be provided (Details are available at Muellermemorial.com). In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Church of St. Pascal Baylon or the Como Park Conservatory.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Celebration of Life
12:30 - 02:30 PM
BATTLE CREEK REGIONAL PARK
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
