Preceded in death by her parents, Ken and Katherine Pedersen; brothers, Ken and Ed; sister, Jackie Patet; son, Ryan; brothers-in-law Joe Jerhoff & Randy Patet. Survived by husband, Pat of 60 years; sons, Patrick (Barb), Michael (Barb), Timothy (Jen) and Pam Strilzuk; grandchildren, Andrea (Terry) Bondeson, Amy, Alyssa (Neil) Kriz, Joseph (Brittney), Aubrie and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Allie, Nolan and Bennett; sisters-in-law Marcy Pedersen & Liz Pedersen; also many nieces and nephews. Jean was the Matriarch of the family. She loved cooking, decorating, dinner parties with family and friends especially during the Holidays and spending as much time as possible at the lake place on Superior. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor (sometimes at the expense of others), her commitment to the importance of family and her unconditional love. Jean will be missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Jean's Life will be held from 1-4 PM with words of remembrance shared at 3 PM on Saturday, November 9th, at Southview Country Club, 239 Mendota Rd., West St. Paul. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the SSP Educational Foundation. Special thanks to HealthEast Hospice for all their loving care. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019