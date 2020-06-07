Jean (Fischer) BAUMAN
On Monday, June 1, 2020, Jean (Fischer) Bauman, a loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on her birthday at the age of 87. Jean was an active member of St. Matthew's parish working the funeral lunches for many years. She loved to travel with her husband, Glenn Bauman (deceased 2019) in their motor home and see the country. Jean worked at Armour Foods for many years. Jean is survived by her sons, Bryan (Buzz), Bruce, and her daughter, Ginger Vance, 9 grand children and 5 great-grandchildren. Jean lived in Inver Grove Heights for more than 50 years. Jean will be remembered for her willingness to take in those who needed a place to live during a difficult time and always being willing to set another place at the table to feed our friends and family. The funeral will be at St. Gabriel's (St. John's Campus) at 6 Interlachen in Hopkins at 10 am Wednesday, June 10th. (Masks are required please) followed immediately by the burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Funeral
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel's (St. John's Campus)
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
