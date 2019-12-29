|
Age 87, of Lake Elmo Passed away December 25, 2019 She was born in 1932 in Montevideo. She grew up in Granite Falls, MN. She attended Granite Falls High School, graduating in 1949. She went to St. Barnabas Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis and graduated in 1952 with her Registered Nurse degree. She married Howard Madsen on August 16, 1952 at Hawk Creek Lutheran Church in Sacred Heart, MN. They moved to Stillwater in 1956. Howard taught for Stillwater schools and she began her nursing career at Lakeview Hospital. She thoroughly enjoyed playing bridge, making Norwegian Christmas cookies, and spending time with her grandchildren and friends. She moved to Arbor Glen, a senior living residence, in Lake Elmo March 2018. Jean is preceded by her husband, Howard; parents, Joe and Gladys Nellermoe; and her brother, Dale. She is survived by her children, Cheryl (Rolf) Larson, Lisa (Wayne) Schmidt, and David (Hope); eight grandchildren, Jeff (Hannah) Jorgensen, Laura (Dan) Ross, Ingrid Larson, Dan (Heidi) Schmidt, Rob (Jen) Schmidt, Jake, Ben and Fran; ten great-grandchildren, Henry, Lois & Betty Jorgensen, Mila & Vincent Ross, Oliver, Graham & Charles Schmidt, and Howie & Evie Schmidt. Visitation Sunday, December 29 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION of LIFE CENTER (2800 Curve Crest Boulevard). Memorial Service Monday, December 30 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to: St. Paul Lutheran Church or Arbor Glen Senior Living. We would like to extend our gratitude to Brighton Hospice and her loving caregivers at Arbor Glen. We and Mom were so appreciative of their care. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019