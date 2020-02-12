|
Age 86, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Axel "Bud"; son, David; grandson, Matthew; great-grand daughter, Madison; sister Gayle Gonsior. Jean is survived by her loving children, Jerry (Julie), Tim (Kathy), Kathy (Mike) Cherry, Mary, Laurie, Scott (Laura); 23 grand children; 21 great grandchildren; siblings, Neil (Jeannette), Aaron, Susan (Richard) Detviler, Nancy (Randy) Robole and Jeff (Roxanne). Funeral Service will be 11 AM, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Cottage Grove United Church of Christ, 7008 Lamar Ave. S., Cottage Grove, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be at Cottage Grove Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 12, 2020