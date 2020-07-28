1/1
Jean BROWN
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Roseville Passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25th, 2020, at the age of 88. Jean was born on February 11th, 1932 in Meeker County Minnesota. After attending Litchfield High School, Jean went to the University of Minnesota where she graduated with a nursing degree. Jean was a caring, kind, and loving wife, mother, and grandma, and she will be greatly missed. Along with the Johnson and Brown sides of her family, she is lovingly remembered by her husband, Bill; children, Steve (Diane), Tom (Anna), and Amy (Joel); grandchildren, Cally, Will, Shelby, Tatum, Summer, Sophie, and Julia; and great-grandson, Nick. Jean and Bill were happily married for 65 years, and she loved spending time with family, traveling with Bill, playing bridge, and hanging out in the neighborhood. Jean was a school nurse practitioner in the Roseville area's schools for 25 years and she took great pride in caring for kids in need. Her spunk and spirit of adventure were evidenced by her frequent endeavors including her first (and only) parachute jump at the tender age of 78. Jean realized she was fortunate to have such an amazing group of family, friends, and colleagues, and we know what a blessing she was to each of us. A celebration of life service will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Feed My Starving Children.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jul. 28 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved