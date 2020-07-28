Of Roseville Passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25th, 2020, at the age of 88. Jean was born on February 11th, 1932 in Meeker County Minnesota. After attending Litchfield High School, Jean went to the University of Minnesota where she graduated with a nursing degree. Jean was a caring, kind, and loving wife, mother, and grandma, and she will be greatly missed. Along with the Johnson and Brown sides of her family, she is lovingly remembered by her husband, Bill; children, Steve (Diane), Tom (Anna), and Amy (Joel); grandchildren, Cally, Will, Shelby, Tatum, Summer, Sophie, and Julia; and great-grandson, Nick. Jean and Bill were happily married for 65 years, and she loved spending time with family, traveling with Bill, playing bridge, and hanging out in the neighborhood. Jean was a school nurse practitioner in the Roseville area's schools for 25 years and she took great pride in caring for kids in need. Her spunk and spirit of adventure were evidenced by her frequent endeavors including her first (and only) parachute jump at the tender age of 78. Jean realized she was fortunate to have such an amazing group of family, friends, and colleagues, and we know what a blessing she was to each of us. A celebration of life service will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Feed My Starving Children.