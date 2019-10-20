|
It is with sadness and joy that the family of Jean Carole Wallace announces her passing to eternal glory on October 17, 2019 at the age of 81. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, James Vanderhoof and Virginia Lee. She is survived by the great love of her life, her husband of 64 years, Patrick Wallace; son Daniel Wallace (Linda); daughters Dawn Bisbee (Tom) and Colleen Kohler (Mark); grandchildren Danelle, Patrick, Jacob, Cassandra, Amanda, Daniel, Katie Anne, Michael, Thomas; and great-grandchildren Madelyn, Grayson and Tyson. She is also survived by her siblings Suzanne Watt (Ron), Michael Enslin (Barb), Patrick Enslin (Rosemary) and Meg Nelson (Randy) as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Jean's family and friends will greatly miss her warm personality, endless optimism, and zest for living. Memorial service at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (107th Ave. NE & Hwy. 65) on Saturday, October 26 at 6:30 PM with a coffee and cake reception following the service. In lieu of flowers please donate to . www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019