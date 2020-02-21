|
|
Age 79, of St Paul Passed away peacefully at her home February 7, 2020 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Born August 24, 1940 in St. Paul, MN, she graduated from Alexander Ramsey High School in 1958. Blessed to have had her as a mother are Debra Strom and Thomas (Stefanie) Wintz. Her favorite title in life was Nana. She cherished her grandchildren Marc and Pamela, Megan and Brianna, and great grandson Bryce, whom she adored. Also beloved by son-in-law Steven Strom and daughter-in-law Sara Malek. Our hearts are broken, but all of us lucky enough to have crossed paths with Jean will miss the way she always brightened and enriched our lives. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7 Vines Vineyard, Dellwood, MN on Thursday, February 27 at 3 PM. Contributions in Jean's memory may be made to a .
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, 2020