Age 83, of Arden Hills Passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Paul. Survived by children, Mark (Julie) Arend, Terry (Bob) Provo, Greg (Michelle) Arend, Mike (Lisa) Arend and Mary (Chris) Hoglund; 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren (and growing); many other relatives and friends. Jean was a 36 year volunteer at Sharing and Caring Hands in Minneapolis. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with interment at Fort Snelling at a later date. Memorial donations are preferred to www.sharingandcaringhands.org. MillerFuneralFridley.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.