Messiah Lutheran Church
2848 County Road H2
St Paul, MN 55112
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
2848 County Rd H2
Mounds View,, MN
Jean CHRISTOPHERSON Obituary
Age 79, of New Brighton Passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 She is preceded in death by her older sisters, Dorothy and Wilma, and two sisters who died in infancy. Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years, Jim; sons, David and Paul (Joanne); daughter, Karen (Darin); 4 grandchildren; and 4 great grand children. Jean grew up in Mondovi, WI, and was a longtime employee of the Mounds View School District. She enjoyed traveling and discovering a second family with Jim during their few years as snowbirds in Florida. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, December 16 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2848 County Rd H2 – Mounds View, at 11:00am with a visitation one hour prior.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 11, 2019
