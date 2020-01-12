Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean DUNPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean (Acker) DUNPHY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean (Acker) DUNPHY Obituary
Age 91, of Mahtomedi Passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020 with her family by her side. Preceded in death by husband, Jim; parents; and daughter, Margaret. Survived by children, Jim Jr., Debby (Ed) Pomasl, and Terri; grand children, Charlie (Andrea), Emily, and Holly Pomasl, Matthew (Abby) and Jake Dunphy; great-grandsons Jackson and Patrick Dunphy; and other family and friends. Services will be on Friday, January 17 at 1PM at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Dr, White Bear, with visitation one hour prior. A special thanks to Spring Valley Senior Living staff for their love and care. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -