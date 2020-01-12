|
Age 91, of Mahtomedi Passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020 with her family by her side. Preceded in death by husband, Jim; parents; and daughter, Margaret. Survived by children, Jim Jr., Debby (Ed) Pomasl, and Terri; grand children, Charlie (Andrea), Emily, and Holly Pomasl, Matthew (Abby) and Jake Dunphy; great-grandsons Jackson and Patrick Dunphy; and other family and friends. Services will be on Friday, January 17 at 1PM at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Dr, White Bear, with visitation one hour prior. A special thanks to Spring Valley Senior Living staff for their love and care. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020