|
|
Age 96, of Shoreview, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Jean was the Senior Activities Director for the White Bear Tennis Club & long time member of Roseville Lutheran Church. She loved traveling and camping up at the Boundary Waters. Preceded in death by daughter, Georgianne. Survived by children, Geoff (Mary), Tim (Jane) & Pam; grandchildren, Dana (Ryan) Schultz & Noelle (Dan) Cosgrove; great grand children, Anna, Eve & Jacob Schultz and Mya & Cara Cosgrove. A service of remembrance will be held at 1 pm at Sunset Funeral Chapel (2250 St. Anthony Blvd. NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418). Visitation half an hour prior to services. Private family burial at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Macular Degeneration Foundation in Jean's name (P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515). SUNSET 612-789-3596 www.SunsetFuneralServices.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019