Age 90 Of White Bear Lake, MN Passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019. Born July 22, 1929 in St. Paul, MN to Hans and Edith (Rowley) Frenning. Preceded in death by husband David. Survived by her children Ann (Kenneth) Hanna, Carrie (Thomas Green) Robinson and Sarah (Calvin) Greening; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Johanna Shores' staff for their excellent care. Private family services will be held. Memorials preferred to the or Parkview United Church of Christ. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019