Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean ROBINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean E. ROBINSON


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean E. ROBINSON Obituary
Age 90 Of White Bear Lake, MN Passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019. Born July 22, 1929 in St. Paul, MN to Hans and Edith (Rowley) Frenning. Preceded in death by husband David. Survived by her children Ann (Kenneth) Hanna, Carrie (Thomas Green) Robinson and Sarah (Calvin) Greening; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Johanna Shores' staff for their excellent care. Private family services will be held. Memorials preferred to the or Parkview United Church of Christ. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Honsa Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -