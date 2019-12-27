Home

Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Jean Elizabeth BLOOM Obituary
Age 87, of Saint Paul, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Preceded in death by daughters, Barbara Ann & Jeanie Marie Bloom; granddaughter, Dian R. Bloom; parents, Claud & Hatti Parsons; and 5 sisters. Survived by son, Thomas Bloom; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grand children; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Service Monday, December 30th 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul. Interment Union Cemetery. Special thank you to Josephine & Michelle for being loving friends to Jean. Wulff 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 27, 2019
