More Obituaries for Jean BOWLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Elizabeth BOWLIN

Jean Elizabeth BOWLIN Obituary
Age 86 of St. Paul Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend to so many passed on to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 10, 2019. As Dad so often said, Mom was "the best." Mom, our hearts are broken and we will miss you every day, but your spirit will live in us forever until we are reunited with you in Heaven. Preceded in death by her parents Stan and Grace, sister Julianne and brother Jack. Survived by her husband Pat of 60 years; children William (Chris), Pat (Laurie), Tom (Julie) and Steve (Katherine); 16 grandchildren (Brett, Danielle, Devin, Patrick, Lauren, Kathleen, Gabrielle, Thomas, Matt, Brooke, Ryan, Nicole, Mandy, Leah, Deanna, Samantha); 6 great grand children (Sophia, Maxwell, James, Lincoln, Oliver, Evelyn), and 2 more great grandchildren on the way. Visitation on Sunday, Sept. 15, 3-6 pm at Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Pkwy, St Paul. Mass of Christian burial, Monday, Sept. 16 at 10:30 am at Blessed Sacrament, 2119 Stillwater Ave. East. Visitation 1 hour prior to mass. Memorials are preferred to St. Jude Hospital.
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019
