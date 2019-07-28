Home

Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Apostolic Church
150 Old Hwy 8 NW
New Brighton, MN
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
New Apostolic Church
Age 62 Taken into God's arms, July 18, 2019 Survived by mother Rose; sisters, Christine Hannan & Debra Becka; brothers, Donald (Michelle) & Jeffrey (Jennifer); children, Jennifer (Greg) Schiffler, Jayson (Jennifer) Rice, Katie (Mitchell) Johansen; grandchildren, Andreas, Tyler, Shelby, Simon, Abigail & Alex. Preceded in death by father Donald; brothers-in-law, Dennis & Willie. Visitation (no viewing) Friday, August 2nd 5-8pm & Funeral Saturday, August 3rd at 11am, both at the New Apostolic Church, 150 Old Hwy 8 NW, New Brighton, MN 55112.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019
