Age 75 of St. Paul, Minnesota Passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 due to an accidental fall in her kitchen. Jean was a loving, generous woman and was the glue that makes our family close. She was a wonderful wife to her husband, Richard and a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. She was an avid bridge player well on her way to 100 master points. She was looking forward to her 9th year of study at Bible Study Fellowship. Jean (nee Krueger) was born in Mankato and grew up on a farm near Eagle Lake MN. She graduated from high school in Janesville, MN and went on to the U of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Later she transferred to NDSU in Grand Forks, ND and received a degree in education. She taught kindergarten in West St. Paul and Portland, Oregon. Later she worked as an employment counselor and assistant to the Finance Director of the U of Minnesota Hospital. She had a keen interest in politics and worked the west district of Minnesota for the Arnie Carlson campaign and many other campaigns. She was married to Richard Sanford, who survives her, for almost 45 years. She is survived by 2 sons, Brandt (Tamara) and Kevin (Jean Louise) Legler; 1 stepdaughter Elizabeth Landers (Kevin); 4 grandchildren, Alaric and Tristan (Allison) Legler, Gunnar and Elise Legler, 2 step grandchildren Iris and Maeve Landers; 1 sister, Sally Lamont of Mankato; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial service Saturday, October 12, 1:00-4:00 PM Cremation Society of Minnesota 651-789-0404 at 1979 Old Hudson Road, St Paul MN. Visitation: 1:00-2:00. Service 2:00 PM. Memorials to .
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019