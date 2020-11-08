1/1
Jean GILBERT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Lake Havasu City, Arizona Passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was born on November 12, 1945 in St. Paul, Minnesota to parents Vernon and Marie Dockett. She was 74 years of age. During her childhood, Jean grew up in the Midway area of St. Paul, Minnesota. On September 23, 1967 she married the love of her life, Richard, at St. Columba Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. It was in Shoreview, Minnesota that they would raise their children, Tim and Jodi. Jean eventually retired in Forest Lake, Minnesota and together, she and Richard decided to pack up and head out west and settled in the beautiful city of Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Marie Dockett. Jean is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Richard; son, Tim Gilbert, of Forest Lake, Minnesota; daughter, Jodi (Gilbert) Johnson, of Carlsbad, California; sister, Joan Webster, of Minnesota; and four grandchildren, Triston Gilbert, Kenzie Gilbert, Hannah Johnson and Aaron Johnson. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Odilia Catholic Church in Shoreview, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved