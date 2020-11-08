Of Lake Havasu City, Arizona Passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was born on November 12, 1945 in St. Paul, Minnesota to parents Vernon and Marie Dockett. She was 74 years of age. During her childhood, Jean grew up in the Midway area of St. Paul, Minnesota. On September 23, 1967 she married the love of her life, Richard, at St. Columba Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. It was in Shoreview, Minnesota that they would raise their children, Tim and Jodi. Jean eventually retired in Forest Lake, Minnesota and together, she and Richard decided to pack up and head out west and settled in the beautiful city of Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Marie Dockett. Jean is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Richard; son, Tim Gilbert, of Forest Lake, Minnesota; daughter, Jodi (Gilbert) Johnson, of Carlsbad, California; sister, Joan Webster, of Minnesota; and four grandchildren, Triston Gilbert, Kenzie Gilbert, Hannah Johnson and Aaron Johnson. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Odilia Catholic Church in Shoreview, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
. Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com
.