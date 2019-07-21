|
Age 88 Of White Bear Lake Passed away on July 18, 2019 surrounded by her beloved family. Preceded in death by husband Donald in 2016; great-grandchild Daniel Jr; and sister Mickey. Survived by children, Don (Nita), Mike (Sue), Tim (Nora), Lori (Tom), Robert (Dy) and Trish; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother Robert; nieces and nephews. Jean is a beloved wife, mother and Nana. She was an accomplished artist, gardener and an exquisite cook. Funeral Service at 2 PM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 2460 East County Road E, White Bear Lake, MN. Visitation will be on Monday, 5-7 PM and 1 hour prior to the service also at the Funeral Home. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com (651)-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019