Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Grove WHITE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Grove WHITE Obituary
Age 88 Of White Bear Lake Passed away on July 18, 2019 surrounded by her beloved family. Preceded in death by husband Donald in 2016; great-grandchild Daniel Jr; and sister Mickey. Survived by children, Don (Nita), Mike (Sue), Tim (Nora), Lori (Tom), Robert (Dy) and Trish; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother Robert; nieces and nephews. Jean is a beloved wife, mother and Nana. She was an accomplished artist, gardener and an exquisite cook. Funeral Service at 2 PM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 2460 East County Road E, White Bear Lake, MN. Visitation will be on Monday, 5-7 PM and 1 hour prior to the service also at the Funeral Home. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com (651)-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Honsa Family Funeral Home
Download Now