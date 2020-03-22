|
This passionate proponent of music, educating the young, giving dignity to the prisoner, and respect to the elderly, died on March 16, 2020 at Carondelet Village in St. Paul. Jean was born in St. Paul, MN to James J. and Jeanette (Keenan) Hare on October 27, 1927. In 1946 she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, which set her on a 16 year path of teaching elementary school at Nativity, Blessed Sacrament and St. Mark in St. Paul; St. Thomas the Apostle in Minneapolis; and St. Anthony and St. Theresa in Hawaii. Jean later served as a prison counselor for Sauk Center and Hennepin County, and as a chaplain counselor and psychologist at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Paul. In 1987, along with Brigida Cassady, CSJ, she founded Sisters Care, a home health care program that provided services to the elderly. This outstanding program received the 1990 Achievement Citation, the highest honor given by the Catholic Health Association in the US, which honors programs that enhance human dignity. Of this work Jean said: "The sisters go into these homes to raise their quality of life, to use our energy for laundry, etc., so they can use their energy for visiting family and doing the things they enjoy". Jean is preceded in death by her parents; sister Catherine Hare, CSJ and brother James M. Hare. She is survived by sister-in-law Jean Hare; niece Betsy Hare Asturias; nephews James and Daniel Hare; grand nieces and nephews; lifelong friends; the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and Consociates. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials preferred to the Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund. Sister Jean, rest in love and peace. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020