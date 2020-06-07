Jean (Fowler) JAVORSKI
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away June 1st, 2020, at St. Therese Hospice in Shoreview, MN. She was born in Redwood Falls, MN in 1929. She attended St. Agnes High School in St. Paul and spent all of her life in the St. Paul area. Jean was married to Stan from 1950 until his death in 1996. She enjoyed reading and travel but the true joy of her life was caring for and sharing the interests of her grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by husband Stan and sister Lois Warnest. She is survived by sons Lee (Dolores) and David, daughter Deb (John) Kelleher; grandchildren Bridget (Jon) Noreen, Peter Javorski, Lauren Kelleher, and Sarah Kelleher; sister-in-law Delores Heppner, brother-in-law Edward Javorski of Seattle, WA; niece and nephews. Thanks to the care provided by David, Jean was able to stay in her long time Shoreview home until the last few days. Services will be held on Tuesday, June 9th with a visitation from 9:00 to 10:30 am at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell, 515 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview, followed by Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 am at Church of St. Odilia, 3495 Victoria St N, Shoreview. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials preferred to American Cancer Society, Alzheimer's Association, or donor's choice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of St. Odilia
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved