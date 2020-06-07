Passed away June 1st, 2020, at St. Therese Hospice in Shoreview, MN. She was born in Redwood Falls, MN in 1929. She attended St. Agnes High School in St. Paul and spent all of her life in the St. Paul area. Jean was married to Stan from 1950 until his death in 1996. She enjoyed reading and travel but the true joy of her life was caring for and sharing the interests of her grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by husband Stan and sister Lois Warnest. She is survived by sons Lee (Dolores) and David, daughter Deb (John) Kelleher; grandchildren Bridget (Jon) Noreen, Peter Javorski, Lauren Kelleher, and Sarah Kelleher; sister-in-law Delores Heppner, brother-in-law Edward Javorski of Seattle, WA; niece and nephews. Thanks to the care provided by David, Jean was able to stay in her long time Shoreview home until the last few days. Services will be held on Tuesday, June 9th with a visitation from 9:00 to 10:30 am at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell, 515 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview, followed by Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 am at Church of St. Odilia, 3495 Victoria St N, Shoreview. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials preferred to American Cancer Society, Alzheimer's Association, or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.