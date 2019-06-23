|
|
Age 74, of White Bear Lake, formerly Proctor. Jean passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Alice, and daughter Angela. Survived by husband, Dale; children, Curtiss (Kristine), Katherine, Christian, Daniel (Brooke), Elizabeth, Laura (Nate); 12 grandchildren; and sister, Marion (Teto). Service at 11am Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Masonic Lodge, 200 Plato Blvd., St. Paul, MN 55107. Lunch to follow. Visitation at Lodge from 10-11am Wednesday.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019