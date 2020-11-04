was born on March 3, 1933 in St. Paul MN to Paul and Marion Wagner, the oldest of four siblings. She went to Holy Spirit grade school and St. Joseph's Academy for high school. In these formative years, Jean excelled academically and musically (she studied flute and voice and was named one of Minnesota's top ten young pianists in 1955), was an accomplished swimmer and developed a lifelong passion for art. The completion of her collegiate experience was delayed by her family raising responsibilities but Jean earned her BA in Communication Theology and a Certificate in Pastoral Ministry in 1984 graduating with High Honors from St. Catherine's University. Jean was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Marion, her first husband Bob McKenzie and her second husband Iver Johnson. She is survived by her sisters Patti Rabuse of Mendota Heights and Nancy Oberpriller (Lon) of Edina, brother Paul Wagner of Madison, Wisconsin, son Pat McKenzie (Patty) of Hastings, daughter Cathy OBrien (Jim) of Mendota Heights, son Andy McKenzie (Jennifer) of Grand Junction, Colorado, daughter Molly Reilly of Pleasant Hill, Iowa and son Rob McKenzie (Stefanie) of Bristol, Virginia, grandchildren Bridget OBrien (Ben), Pat OBrien (Jackie), James OBrien, Mike McKenzie, Matt Mckenzie (Erin), Steven McKenzie, Christopher McKenzie, Jack Reilly, Brody Reilly, Briggs McKenzie, Camille McKenzie, Amelia McKenzie and great grandchildren Eve OBrien, Gwen OBrien, Fiona OBrien and Rufus OBrien along with many nieces and nephews. Bob and Jean lived in both Orlando and Boston for a time but eventually settled in Highland Park to raise their family. Jean was a loving and supportive wife and mother renowned for among many things, her legendary cooking ability and in particular, her popovers! She was very involved in her community. A listing of her volunteer activities includes: counseling for Birthright, Board of Directors for Respect Life, grant writing for the Marian Project, fundraising for Bethany Convent and mediating for the Hopkins Mediation Center. Her employment history reflects the diversity in her complex and well rounded being: MCCL—Pro Life Issues, Walker Art Center, Minneapolis Public Library and art sales at Windsor Betts in Santa Fe. Iver and Jean shared many adventures that included sailing in Lake Superior and the Atlantic Ocean. Jean learned to drive a BMW motorcycle and even hang gliding lessons. Jean ventured southwest and settled for a time in the cultural mecca of Santa Fe where she quickly and vigorously immersed herself into the art scene. She developed many deep friendships and produced copious amounts of art as whimsical and beautiful as she was herself. She studied art with Frances Christian, Judith Blaine and Sally Brown and painted with Sam Scott among others. When the time was right, she returned to Minnesota and reconnected with family and friends and especially her first love Bob, before his passing in 2005. She lived in Burnsville and Mendota Heights and eventually in St. Paul at Shalom under the loving care of all the staff there. Jean died peacefully on November 2 from complications due to Parkinson's. Jean's incredible life had many facets...the most beautiful diamonds always do. A private family Celebration of Life will be held Saturday November 7th followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery.