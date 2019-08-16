Home

Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Michael
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Michael
Interment
Following Services
St. Michael's Cemetery
Bayport, MN
Jean L. DeCURTINS


1918 - 2019
Jean L. DeCURTINS Obituary
November 19, 1918 to August 14, 2019 Jean was blessed to live in his home for over 95 years in Stillwater, the community he loved. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Catherine; and very special brother, John. Jean will be dearly missed by many friends. Jean proudly served our country in WWII in the United States Army and has been honored at several ceremonies as the last surviving member of the A and D Last Man's Club. His well-deserved recognition included his brave service in battles throughout Italy and South Africa. Jean retired after 36 years at Northern States Power. He was a faithful member of St. Michael's Church and the Stillwater Public Library his entire life. Jean enjoyed golf and caddied at the Stillwater Country Club in the 1930s. He treasured his daily walks in the beautiful St. Croix Valley and visits from so many kind friends. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Oak Park Senior Living, Lakeview Hospital and Lakeview Hospice. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of St. Michael on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and interment to immediately follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in Bayport, Minnesota. Stars and Stripes The Stars and Stripes, they flew forever always in his heart. He was loyal to his nation and bravely did his part. Always thinking of his brother ever in his mind. He stood for love of country and most of all mankind. Now gazing down with his Master through a light and heavenly cloud, He's still looking out for us of whom he is so proud.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2019
