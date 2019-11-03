|
|
Age 93, of Bloomington, MN Passed away on October 27, 2019 Preceded in death by husband of 50 years, James A. Erckenbrack. Survived by daughters, Jamie Wannigman and husband Tom, Kris Tracy and husband Mike; son, Jay Erckenbrack and wife Lori; grand children, Lisa Jones and husband Demond, Nathan Wannigman and wife Ashley, Sarah Letich and husband Mike and Michael Tracy; great grandchildren, Draven Wannigman and Dantae Jones, Alexis, Makenzie and Evelyn Wannigman and Madeline and Emily Letich; several nieces and nephews. Jean was born in Ely, MN on March 30, 1926. Jean graduated from the U of M College of Pharmacy. She was a pharmacist for 25 years at the University of Minnesota Hospital. She was an active member and volunteer at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church. Memorial service Monday, November 4 at 2 PM at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, 5025 Knox Avenue S., Mpls. Family will greet friends an hour before the service. Private family interment at Dawn Valley Memorial Park. Memorials preferred to Mount Olivet Inner City Ministry or the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Dawn Valley Chapel 952-941-7686
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019