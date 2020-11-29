1/1
Jean L. (Selenski) SPANNAUS
Age 97 of St. Paul Survived by daughter, Donna (Bruce Martin) Spannaus-Martin; grand children, Timothy Martin, Molly (Tyler) Casey; great-grandchildren, Joe, Sam, Ellie Casey; nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Leona; children, Evelyn, Roland; grandson, David Martin; former husband, Roy Spannaus; sister, Dorothy Swits. Jean was a longtime teachers' aide at the Mississippi Creative Arts School. In both her professional and personal lives, Jean exemplified the belief that if you show a kid unconditional love and make them feel like they really matter in this world, they will carry that with them in their hearts forever. Memorial service is planned for 11am Monday, December 28 at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, followed by interment at Elmhurst Cemetery. For those who are unable to attend in person, guests may view a livestream web cast of the service on Jean's obituary page at www.bradshawfuneral.com.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
28
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
DEC
28
Interment
Elmhurst Cemetery
