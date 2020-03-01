|
Age 73 of St. Paul Died after a battle with cancer on February 21, 2020. Jean is now enjoying books in Heaven. Preceding her in death are her parents Willam Wernet Sr. and Edna Wernet (née Eschmann). Jean is survived by siblings William Jr., Thomas (Terry), Janet and Jane (Michael) along with nephews (Allan, Paul, Matthew, Theodore and Nicholas) and nieces (Rachel, Elizabeth and Monica). Many thanks to the people who helped Jean along the way including Brynn at Ramsey County, Haley and the staff at Episcopal Church Home and the staff of Grace Hospice. Memorials are encouraged to Episcopal Church Home or Grace Hospice. Private memorial and interment.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020