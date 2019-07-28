|
Age 99, of Roseville, MN Passed away June 24, 2019 Preceded in death by husband Clarence (Nick) Nicholas, son Douglas R. Nicholas, parents Lee A. Workman and Elsie R. Workman, brother Leland J. Workman, sister Winifred Workman Maytum, and grandson Jeff Evans. Born in Motley, MN on March 27, 1920, Jean graduated as valedictorian of the Anoka High School class of 1937. She received a scholarship to attend Hamline University and graduated in 1941 with a BA in English. After graduation she taught English, French and Biology at Eden Prairie High School. On September 12, 1942 she married Clarence Nicholas. They moved to Illinois where Nick completed seminary at Garrett Theological Institute on the campus of Northwestern University. In 1947 they returned to Minnesota where they served United Methodist churches in Farmington, Rosemount, St. Paul, Minneapolis, Fairmont and Roseville. Also the daughter of a minister, Jean lived in parsonages until Nick's retirement from the ministry in 1984 when they bought their first home. Living in her own home was a source of pride.The church centered her. Over the years she was a member of United Methodist Women, AAUW, and volunteered with Meals on Wheels into her late 80's. Jean and Nick were able to celebrate 72 years of marriage prior to Nick's death in 2015. Jean is survived by daughter-in-law Gladys, and children Ronald (Dorothy), Susan (Don Drackert) and Paul (Karen Heine); 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Service Saturday, August 3 @ 10 AM Centennial United Methodist Church 1524 County Road C-2 West, Roseville, MN 55113. Visitation at the church 1 hour prior to the service, coffee follows the service. Private family interment Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Centennial United Methodist Church Foundation or Hamline University Workman Scholarship Fund.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019