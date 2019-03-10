|
|
Age 93 of W. St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 8, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband William; 2 infant daughters; son James; twin sister Betty; brothers William and John "Bud" Galligan. Survived by children William (Char), Thomas (Jody), Ann (Eric) Wisti; daughter-in-law Darlene; grandchil-dren Kate (Colin) Cook, Karley, Amanda, Jessica (Carter) Seely, Laura, Kiera Wisti; Michael; great granddaughter Alice Cook; many other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Friday (3/15) at 12PM at Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave, W. St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019