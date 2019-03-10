Home

Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Church of St. Joseph
1154 Seminole Ave
W. St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of St. Joseph
1154 Seminole Ave
W. St. Paul, MN
Age 93 of W. St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 8, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband William; 2 infant daughters; son James; twin sister Betty; brothers William and John "Bud" Galligan. Survived by children William (Char), Thomas (Jody), Ann (Eric) Wisti; daughter-in-law Darlene; grandchil-dren Kate (Colin) Cook, Karley, Amanda, Jessica (Carter) Seely, Laura, Kiera Wisti; Michael; great granddaughter Alice Cook; many other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Friday (3/15) at 12PM at Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave, W. St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019
