Age 72 of Stillwater Died on September 22, 2019 Preceded in death by parents Darlaen and Lewis Heckel Jr.; niece Samantha Heckel; sisters-in-law Sylvia Heckel and Coleen Heckel. Survived by siblings Lewis "Chuck" Heckel III, Tom (Cori) Heckel, Lee Ann (Bob) Mattson, Paula (Norm) Sawacke and Denise Landeen; nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial Service Sunday (10/6) 3:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Service. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019