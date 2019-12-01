Home

More Obituaries for Jean MAHOWALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean M. (Koehnen) MAHOWALD

Jean M. (Koehnen) MAHOWALD Obituary
Age 82 Of St. Paul She went to fly with the angels on November 29, 2019, especially with her twin sister, Joanie. Preceded in death by many brothers & sisters. Survived by her husband of 60 years, Earl; children, Thomas, James (Linda Notch), Pamela (James) Fishbeck & Lisa (Mark Wisocki); grandchildren, Andrew, Audrey, Jillian (Brian), Gina (Jeff) & James; great grandsons, Samuel and Hendrick; siblings, Adeline, Loretta, Diane, Deborah, Vicy, Bill & Robert; many nieces, nephews & friends. Funeral Service Wednesday 6:30 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 4:00 PM. Private Family Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donor's choice. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
