|
|
Age 82 Of St. Paul She went to fly with the angels on November 29, 2019, especially with her twin sister, Joanie. Preceded in death by many brothers & sisters. Survived by her husband of 60 years, Earl; children, Thomas, James (Linda Notch), Pamela (James) Fishbeck & Lisa (Mark Wisocki); grandchildren, Andrew, Audrey, Jillian (Brian), Gina (Jeff) & James; great grandsons, Samuel and Hendrick; siblings, Adeline, Loretta, Diane, Deborah, Vicy, Bill & Robert; many nieces, nephews & friends. Funeral Service Wednesday 6:30 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 4:00 PM. Private Family Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donor's choice. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019