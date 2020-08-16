Was born January 21, 1932; passed away August 13, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Henry in 1997. Jean is survived by her children Julie Schnell (Robert) of Bloomington, Steven Bemlott (Michelle) of Minneapolis, Nancy Creel (James) of Huntersville, NC and Barbara Cowan (Eric) of Excelsior; 3 loved sisters-in-law Gena Hoey, Shirley Hoey and Diane Hoey; 13 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren. A celebration of Jean's life will take place in August 2021. Memorials preferred to VEAP.org
