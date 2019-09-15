Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Light the Way Church
7000 Jamaica Ave.
Cottage Grove, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean HOBAN-BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Marie HOBAN-BROWN


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Marie HOBAN-BROWN Obituary
October 4, 1943 ~ September 10, 2019 Loving Daughter, Mother, Grandma & Gigi Jean grew up in Faribault, MN. She married and had 7 children by age 30. Jean was a loving daycare provider for many years and then went to work at Republic Airlines. She retired from Delta at 62 and then was the ultimate caregiver for her family and friends helping with grandchildren and loved ones who needed her. Jean came back to Cottage Grove and after a sudden stroke two years ago, moved into White Pines Assisted Living. She made many friends everywhere and has extended family connections all over the country. Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Marie, brothers, Gordon (Corky) and Bob. Survived by children: Tina (Jim) Shelton, Connie (Tom) Briggs, Molly (Brian) Gilbert, Pete (Russ) Brown-Spears, Sarah Brown, Kathy (Ralph) Miller, Becky (Shane) Harkins. Grandchildren: Stephanie (Mo), Moojie, Asya & Kerenza Osman, Melissa (Nick) & Lincoln Wood, Matt & Mallorie Briggs, Patrick (Cherise) & Wyatt Shelton, Ryan Shelton, Sean (Lisa) Shelton, Eric Black, Robert (Kalene) Briggs, Cooper & Caitlyn Heckman, Connor & Evan Gilbert, Max & Mason Harkins. Special friends: Sandy Yule & Don Joseph. Celebration of Life: Sunday, Oct. 6th at 2pm, Light the Way Church, 7000 Jamaica Ave Cottage Grove MN 55016
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 15 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.