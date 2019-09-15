|
|
October 4, 1943 ~ September 10, 2019 Loving Daughter, Mother, Grandma & Gigi Jean grew up in Faribault, MN. She married and had 7 children by age 30. Jean was a loving daycare provider for many years and then went to work at Republic Airlines. She retired from Delta at 62 and then was the ultimate caregiver for her family and friends helping with grandchildren and loved ones who needed her. Jean came back to Cottage Grove and after a sudden stroke two years ago, moved into White Pines Assisted Living. She made many friends everywhere and has extended family connections all over the country. Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Marie, brothers, Gordon (Corky) and Bob. Survived by children: Tina (Jim) Shelton, Connie (Tom) Briggs, Molly (Brian) Gilbert, Pete (Russ) Brown-Spears, Sarah Brown, Kathy (Ralph) Miller, Becky (Shane) Harkins. Grandchildren: Stephanie (Mo), Moojie, Asya & Kerenza Osman, Melissa (Nick) & Lincoln Wood, Matt & Mallorie Briggs, Patrick (Cherise) & Wyatt Shelton, Ryan Shelton, Sean (Lisa) Shelton, Eric Black, Robert (Kalene) Briggs, Cooper & Caitlyn Heckman, Connor & Evan Gilbert, Max & Mason Harkins. Special friends: Sandy Yule & Don Joseph. Celebration of Life: Sunday, Oct. 6th at 2pm, Light the Way Church, 7000 Jamaica Ave Cottage Grove MN 55016
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 15 to Sept. 29, 2019