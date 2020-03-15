|
|
Born February 9, 1930 in Jackson, MI, passed away on March, 13, 2020 in Mahtomedi, at age 90. Jean attended Jackson High School and Michigan State University where she met Ken, soon to be her lifelong partner. She taught elementary school in East Lansing and White Bear Lake where she raised her 3 children. An avid knitter, antique collector, needle pointer and card player, Jean earned purple ribbons at State Fair and Bridge Life Master Certificate. Jean was very much connected to family and surrounded by her many friends. She was preceded in death by son Tom, husband Ken and brother Bob. Jean is survived by her sister Mary, son Jim (Deb Lauer) and daughter Sally (Steve) Lyford. A special note of thanks goes out to the staff at St Andrews Village who cared for her during the last few days and weeks. A memorial service is being planned for May.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020