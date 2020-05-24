Jean Marie (Vujovich) SCOTT
Preceded in death by husband Brice, mother Angie, and father Daniel. On March 20th we lost and heaven gained the biggest part of our family. Our mother left us with compassion, faith and knowledge that we could never replace. We love her with all our hearts. She touched many people with her kindness and love. Her 2 boys were always and will always be her top priority, raising them was the best time of her life. We will be together again.




Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
